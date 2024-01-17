Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,317 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.5% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE FCX traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,643. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

