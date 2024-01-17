Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $202.12. 4,862,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,411,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.05. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

