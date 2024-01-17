Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,340 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,730. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $439.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

