Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. 73,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,516. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

