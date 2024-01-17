Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.05. 896,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.53 and a 200 day moving average of $350.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $378.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

