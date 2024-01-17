Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. 2,857,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,764,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

