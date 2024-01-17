Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in CME Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $200.94. The stock had a trading volume of 289,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.