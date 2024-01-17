Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 89,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,972. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

