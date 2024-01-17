Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.14. 844,902 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

