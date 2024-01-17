Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,406 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

