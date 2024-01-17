Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,971 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.