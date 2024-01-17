Verus Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,409. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

