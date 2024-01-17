Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $28,836,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

STRL traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,709. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

