Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,821 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

