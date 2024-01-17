VerusCoin Price Tops $1.21 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002828 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $91.01 million and $6,500.26 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,259,290 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,257,196.14142957. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.19783703 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,411.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

