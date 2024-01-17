VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,915 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up approximately 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $159,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

