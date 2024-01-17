Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

PFFA stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

