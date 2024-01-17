W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $840.79 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.95 and a twelve month high of $844.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $813.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.38.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

