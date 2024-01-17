Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3155 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

