Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. SBA Communications comprises 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $238.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $225.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $309.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.