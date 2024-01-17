Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 20,660 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $959,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARR. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

