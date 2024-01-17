Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $171.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.