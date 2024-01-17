Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

