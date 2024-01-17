Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.65 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 46.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $470.73 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.98 and its 200 day moving average is $414.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.