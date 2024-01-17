Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MCK stock opened at $488.50 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $489.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.56.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
