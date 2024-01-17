Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 2,492 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 176.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 69.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

