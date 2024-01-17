Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 2,953 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.