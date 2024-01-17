Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 3,010 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

