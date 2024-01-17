Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,680,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,120,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.