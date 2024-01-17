Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

