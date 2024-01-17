Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WMT opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

