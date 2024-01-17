WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $275.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.38. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.82 and a one year high of $278.78.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in WD-40 by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

