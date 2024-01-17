Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 13,307 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $261.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $263.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

