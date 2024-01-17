Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 3,867 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,582,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 231,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,674,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

