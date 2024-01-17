Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

