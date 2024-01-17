Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,252 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in American Express by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in American Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Express by 4.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.33 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

