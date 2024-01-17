Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 28,909 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

