Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 322 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ServiceNow by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $727.56 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $734.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $685.77 and its 200 day moving average is $609.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.