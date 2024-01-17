Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 462.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,437 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.08% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 508,819 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,466,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,279,000 after buying an additional 405,837 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

