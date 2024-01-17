Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on T. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

