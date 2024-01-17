Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

