Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

