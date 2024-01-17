Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ITW opened at $253.70 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.78 and a 200 day moving average of $243.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

