Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 102,701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,941,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $363,374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

