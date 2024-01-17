Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,766 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. 807,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

