Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.69. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 128,017 shares traded.
Wheels Up Experience Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
Featured Stories
