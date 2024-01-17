Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

WCP opened at C$8.72 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.65 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.24.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

