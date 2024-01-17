Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Whitecap Resources traded as low as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 382185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.06.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WCP

Insider Activity

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 81,400 shares of company stock worth $794,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.24.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.14489 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.