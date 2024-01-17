Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 high yield stock ETFs that make any income portfolio better
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.