Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

