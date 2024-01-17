Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the quarter. Toast accounts for about 1.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,228 shares of company stock worth $8,015,716. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.